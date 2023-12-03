JOIN US
LIVE
Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

The Election Commission will soon announce the results for the Rajasthan Assembly election polls. The majority is 100 for the 199-seat Rajasthan Assembly. While most exit polls have given the BJP an advantage this time around, some have even predicted that a hung assembly is in the making. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 02:42 IST

Highlights
02:3203 Dec 2023

Counting of votes for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections begins

01:4303 Dec 2023

After some time, a new government will be formed... BJP will win, says LoP in Rajasthan Assembly ahead of counting

21:3102 Dec 2023

Counting of votes to take place at 36 centres: Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer CEO Praveen Gupta

19:0502 Dec 2023

Five observers appointed will arrive at 10 am. There will be a meeting and a resolution will be passed, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

02:4203 Dec 2023

Early trends begin to come out as BJP and Congress jostle in Rajasthan

02:3203 Dec 2023

02:3103 Dec 2023

Counting of votes in Rajasthan Assembly elections to begin with the counting of postal ballots, in Udaipur

02:1403 Dec 2023

Strong police presence at a counting centre in Jodhpur as counting of votes in Rajasthan Assembly elections is set to begin shortly

01:5503 Dec 2023

Congress candidate from Nagada-Khachrod constituency Dilip Gurjar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

01:4303 Dec 2023

01:4103 Dec 2023

Visuals from outside a counting centre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, counting begins at 8am

21:3102 Dec 2023

21:3102 Dec 2023

19:0502 Dec 2023

