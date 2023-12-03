Rajasthan Assembly Election Results Live: Counting of votes begins amid tight security

The Election Commission will soon announce the results for the Rajasthan Assembly election polls. The majority is 100 for the 199-seat Rajasthan Assembly. While most exit polls have given the BJP an advantage this time around, some have even predicted that a hung assembly is in the making. Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
After some time, a new government will be formed... BJP will win, says LoP in Rajasthan Assembly ahead of counting
#WATCH Churu, Rajasthan: On the counting of votes, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore says, "...After some time, a new government will be formed...BJP will win with a huge majority & form government..." pic.twitter.com/BUWI84spIZ