Rajasthan polls: Gehlot's visit to veteran Pushkarna leader's house could be more than what meets the eye

Gehlot is said to have been repeatedly saying that Vyas, fondly known as “jiji”, did not get the BJP ticket because she had praised him for sanctioning Rs 4.75 crore funds for Kuldevi Temple, revered by the Pushkarna community.

Gehlot has described the visit a “courtesy call” as familial relations between the two leaders go back a long way, saying, he wanted to pay respect for her years of work for the people."

Gehlot’s move is being seen as a shrewd political move. Political observers say, Gehlot does not do anything without a purpose. He is manipulative and focuses on long-term gains.

“It is political messaging at its best to woo the Pushkarna community, which forms a sizeable number of vote bank. Pushkarnas are Brahmins and their population is concentrated in and around Jodhpur and Phalodi,” says Narayan Bareth, a political observer.

Vyas is accessible, helpful, and has a considerable hold on her community. She is also reportedly close to Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot is hoping to cash in on her popularity and to gain sympathy votes for showing respect to her in contrast to the BJP leaders, who have been quite vocal about her age and her capability to serve another term.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had a run-in with Vyas recently when she had praised Gehlot for the temple funds. He said that Vyas is old, almost 90, and her statements should not be taken seriously.

A hurt Vyas, had then retaliated saying that Shekhawat was not even born when she joined the party, “I have spent more years in the party than Gajendra’s age. He is like a son to me. He should have thought before making such a statement about my age and comparing me with Kailash Meghwal.”

Meghwal, 90, is another BJP leader, who was suspended after he levelled allegations about corruption on Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

However, Vyas has started campaigning for her replacement Devendra Joshi, also a Puskarna Brahmin.