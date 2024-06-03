Home
Assembly Elections 2024: Prem Singh Tamang elected leader of SKM legislature party

Party leaders congratulated Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 June 2024, 05:55 IST
Gangtok: Prem Singh Tamang was elected the legislature party leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), paving the way for him to be sworn in as the chief minister.

All 31 newly-elected MLAs were present at the meeting of the legislature party, which was held at the CM's official residence on Sunday night.

At the meeting, SKM secretary general Arun Upreti proposed Tamang's name as the legislature party leader and it was seconded by Sangha MLA Sonam Lama. Subsequently, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party, a statement said.

Party leaders congratulated Tamang upon his election, and pledged to work with dedication under his leadership, it said.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 seats in the assembly elections, the counting for which was held on Sunday. The opposition SDF secured one seat.

Published 03 June 2024, 05:55 IST
Assembly electionsSikkimSKMSikkim Assembly Elections 2024

