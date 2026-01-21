Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionstamil nadu

Dhinakaran endorses Palaniswami as CM nominee after joining NDA

Palaniswami and Dhinakaran said defeating the DMK in the 2026 assembly elections was the common thread that brought them together after eight years.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 January 2026, 14:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsElectionAIADMKNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us