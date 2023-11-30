After high-octane campaign, stage set for Telangana Assembly polls

Around 2,290 candidates are in the fray. KCR is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy. Telangana PCC chief, A Revanth Reddy, is contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy. BJP's Etela Rajender is also contesting from two seats - Gajwel and Huzurabad.



Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm and around 3.26 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations, said Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj. Around 12,000 polling stations have been identified as sensitive.