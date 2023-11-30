Telangana Assembly polls: Actor Chiranjeevi casts his vote

Chiranjeevi is one of the most iconic figures in the Telugu film industry and his family is one of the most influential families in Telangana.

Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security.

Voting began at 7 am in the 35,655 polling stations across the state, officials said.

Polling would be held till 5 pm in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats.