Telangana Assembly Election Results Live: Fate of BRS, Cong, BJP to be unsealed with just hours left for counting
The Election Commission will soon start giving updates on the results of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. A number of exit polls have predicted that the Congress is likely to oust the BRS this time around. Will BRS lose in the state it has been ruling since the latter's inception? Follow all the latest updates from counting day only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:19 IST
Every counting centre to have three cordons consisting of central security forces and state armed police force: Telangana CEO
Congress has asked its candidates who contested in the assembly elections and agents to stay at counting centres throughout the day to oversee process
Congress has appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan and K J George as observers in the state
We hope that the people of Telangana have decided for a change. I am in a very positive mood. We will have a good government with good governance, says Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar on assembly election results
Who were the richest candidates in the fray?
According to data analysed by ADR, 114 candidates out of the total 119 BRS candidates are crorepatis, making BRS the party with the most number of rich candidates. 96 per cent of the candidates from BRS have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.
The Congress is not very far behind in terms of rich candidates. 111 candidates out of the 118 candidates from Congress are crorepatis. 94 per cent of Congress candidates are crorepatis.
When it comes to the average assets of BRS candidates, it is close to Rs 25 crore, but again average assets of Congress candidates is Rs 38 crore, higher than the BRS.
When looking at the top 10 richest candidates in the fray, it is interesting to note that seven of them are from Congress, only 2 are from BRS and one is from BJP.
Here's how Telangana's political map looked after the 2018 Assembly elections:
(Published 02 December 2023, 22:32 IST)