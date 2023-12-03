Telangana Assembly Election Results Live: Fate of BRS, Cong, BJP to be unsealed with just hours left for counting

According to data analysed by ADR, 114 candidates out of the total 119 BRS candidates are crorepatis, making BRS the party with the most number of rich candidates. 96 per cent of the candidates from BRS have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The Congress is not very far behind in terms of rich candidates. 111 candidates out of the 118 candidates from Congress are crorepatis. 94 per cent of Congress candidates are crorepatis.

When it comes to the average assets of BRS candidates, it is close to Rs 25 crore, but again average assets of Congress candidates is Rs 38 crore, higher than the BRS.

When looking at the top 10 richest candidates in the fray, it is interesting to note that seven of them are from Congress, only 2 are from BRS and one is from BJP.