Telangana Assembly Election Results Constituency-wise Updates: All counting centres to have three cordons
The EC will soon start counting the results of the Telangana Assembly elections 2023. Will the BRS continue their rule over Telangana or will Congress take over this time? How is the BJP faring this time around? Follow constituency-wise result updates only with DH!
Last Updated 02 December 2023, 23:24 IST
A voter turnout of 71.34 per cent of the eligible 3.26 crore electors was recorded in elections to the 119-member Legislative Assembly on November 30 Every counting centre will have 14 counting tables except for six constituencies where the number of polling stations is more than 500 and at such places 28 counting tables will be used BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao contested from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- so did Revanth Reddy-Kodangal and Kamareddy Munugode Assembly constituency recorded the highest of 91.89 per cent voter turnout while the Yakutpura segment recorded the lowest with 39.64 per cent: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Check out results of Yellandu, Khammam, Palair, and seven other constituencies right here:
Aswaraopeta: Bhadrachalam: Check out results of Dornakal, Mahabubabad, Narsampet, and seven other constituencies right here:
Mulug: Pinapaka: Check out results of Suryapet, Nalgonda, Munugode, and seven other constituencies right here:
Ghanpur (Station): Palakurthi: Check out results of Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, and seven other constituencies right here:
Huzurnagar: Kodad: Check out results of Secunderabad Cantt., Kodangal, Narayanpet, and seven other constituencies right here:
Gadwal: Alampur:
(Published 02 December 2023, 22:35 IST)