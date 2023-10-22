Telangana least corrupt state in country, BRS targets 95-100 seats in Nov 30 polls, says Kavitha

On Gandhi’s promise that if the Congress is voted to power in Telangana, it would ensure that turmeric farmers would be given Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal, the former Nizamabad MP said, "This is the joke of the century. The Congress party, which was in power for the longest time, never gave a minimum support price to commercial crops."

She dismissed the Congress leader’s promises as 'undoable'.