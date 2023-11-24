Telangana Polls: A look at each party's key bastion

Telangana, India’s youngest state, is buzzing with high-voltage campaigning and a barrage of promises aimed at wooing its 3.17 crore voters. While BRS hopes to overcome anti-incumbency for the third time in a row, the Congress has emerged as an indomitable force, particularly following a significant victory in the neighbouring state of Karnataka. The BJP is also gaining ground, particularly in the northern districts of the state, while AIMIM appears unbeatable in the Hyderabad region.

As the elections in this state draw nearer, we take a closer look at each party's key strongholds.

BRS

Despite facing criticism for dynastic rule, the BRS party maintains influence over 20-25 "safe" seats, particularly in the southern region and western border districts of Northern Telangana. These districts include Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy.

In the 2018 elections, the BRS won 14 out of 14 seats in Mahabubnagar, except for Kollapur, and 9 out of 12 seats in the old combined Nalgonda district.