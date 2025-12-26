<p>Mangaluru: District in Charge Minister who is also Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dinesh%20gundu%20rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a> has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the Centre to introduce <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vande%20bharat">Vande Bharat </a>train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru.</p><p>In his letter, he said "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, a major coastal city known for its educational institutions and industrial activities. Mangaluru is among the fastest-developing cities in Karnataka after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a>. The city is home to some of the best hospitals, renowned educational institutions, and a growing number of industries, attracting thousands of daily commuters."</p> .Kumaraswamy requests for Vande Bharat between Bengaluru and Madgaon via Hassan, Mangaluru.<p>He noted that a Vande Bharat service would greatly benefit passengers and provide a boost to industrial and economic growth. </p><p>The proposed high-speed train services would make travel easier and faster for entrepreneurs and professionals frequently commuting between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.</p><p>Rao has requested the introduction of three Vande Bharat train services daily on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru route, stating that it would significantly improve connectivity and support the region’s overall development.</p><p>"A quick daily train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru will feed the right fuel for the growth of Dakshina Kannada district. Therefore, the Ministry could run VB Express services leaving Mangaluru at 4 am, 10 am and 6 pm, and returning the same day, on all weekdays," he said. </p>