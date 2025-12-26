Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Prashant Jagtap quits NCP (SP), joins Congress

Jagtap, who was the Pune City NCP (SP) president, was offered entry not only by the Congress but also by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 13:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 13:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPPuneIndia PoliticsNCP (SP)

Follow us on :

Follow Us