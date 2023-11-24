Telangana polls: A look at key issues in the southern state

As Telangana is all set to go to the polls on November 30, the state witnessed several rallies by political leaders trying to woo the voters with multiple promises. While Telangana will witness a three-way contest among the BRS, BJP and Congress, the southern state has some specific issues that are likely to play a vital role in shaping the narrative of the 2023 Assembly elections.

Here is a list of key issues that the state is facing.

Civic infrastructure: Although ruling BRS claims to have turned Hyderabad into a "global city", the issue of water logging has been a major problem in the state capital. There have also been incidents of people being washed away into drains during the monsoon season. The opposition has been targeting the KCR government on this front. Flooding takes place during monsoons, and though the government has built several flyovers, there are still choke points at many important places.