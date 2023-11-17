Women candidates fielded by parties in 2018 Telangana Assembly elections and how they performed

While the election campaigns are progressing in the state, here is a look at the women candidates fielded by different parties in the last Assembly elections and how they performed.

Out of 1,821 candidates who contested the polls, there were 140 women candidates. Out of these, 99 candidates are from the General category, 26 from the SC category and 15 from the ST category. Let us take a look at how six of the winning women candidates performed.

From Khanapur seat, Ajmera Rekha of Telangana Rashtra Samithi won with a total of 67,138 votes against runner-up Ramesh Rathod of the Congress party who won 46,428 votes.

From Medak constituency, Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Padma Devender Reddy M won with a total of 97,670 votes against Congress candidate Ammareddy Gari Upender Reddy who managed to secure only 49,687 votes.

Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy of the Congress party who contested from Maheshwaram seat won with a total of 95,481 votes against TRS’ Teegala Krishna Reddy who got only 86,254 votes.

TRS candidate Gongidi Suneetha who was fielded from Alair seat won with a total of 94,870 votes against the Congress candidate Budida Bikshamaiah who bagged 61,784 votes.

From Mulug seat, Anasuya Dansari of Congress won with a total of 88,971 votes against TRS party’s Azmeera Chandulal who got only 66,300 votes.

Congress’ Haripriya Banoth from Yellandu seat won with 70,644 votes as compared to Kanakaiah Koram of TRS who got 67,757 votes.

(Based on IndiaVotes data)