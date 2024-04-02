LS Polls 2024: State Rifles personnel engaged outside Tripura granted service voters' status

Agartala: Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel, who have been deployed in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, are eligible to exercise their franchise as 'service voters' for the first time in the elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies and a by-poll to an assembly segment in the northeastern state, a poll official said on Tuesday.

Around 1,500 TSR personnel, including officers, will be treated as service voters and this tag will enable them to cast their votes in the upcoming polls, he said.

TSR personnel, who were deployed outside the state, could not exercise their franchise in last year's assembly elections as they were not treated as service voters then, the official said.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer S Bandopadhyay said the Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the enrolment of TSR personnel, engaged in duties in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, as 'service voters' and advised the office of the CEO of Tripura to take initiatives to make a list of these security persons.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury has recently written to the EC, requesting the poll panel to consider Tripura State Rifles jawans working outside the state as service voters.