NDA-BJP candidates wining UP bypolls proof of people's faith in PM Modi: Yogi Adityanath

The BJP and its ally RLD are leading in six of the nine seats where bypolls were held on November 20 this week. The votes are being counted on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 11:17 IST

Published 23 November 2024, 11:17 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsYogi AdityanathBypolls

