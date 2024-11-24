SP workers on way to protest Kundarki bypoll 'rigging' detained, Akhilesh calls for cognisance
The police in Sitapur said 35 'suspicious persons' and five vehicles from different districts were stopped during routine checking on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday with a view to prevent crimes.
कुंदरकी में जिन लोगों को सरेआम वोट डालने से रोका गया या जिनके वोट किसी और ने डाल दिये वो सब लोग अपनी व्यथा बताने के लिए लखनऊ आ रहे थे, क्योंकि वहाँ स्थानीय स्तर पर कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही थी। इससे भाजपा के चुनावी घपले का भंडाफोड़ हो जाता, इसीलिए बीच रास्ते में उनको सीतापुर में… pic.twitter.com/vUEkLBQcTC