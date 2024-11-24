Home
SP workers on way to protest Kundarki bypoll 'rigging' detained, Akhilesh calls for cognisance

The police in Sitapur said 35 'suspicious persons' and five vehicles from different districts were stopped during routine checking on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday with a view to prevent crimes.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:58 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 09:58 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

