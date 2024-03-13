'12th Fail', 'Kohrra' big winners at Critics' Choice Awards 2024

Mumbai: Vikrant Massey-starrer '12th Fail' and Sudip Sharma's crime series 'Kohrra' bagged top honours at the sixth edition of the Critics' Choice Awards.

The 2024 award ceremony were held on Tuesday here, recognising the best in feature films, short films, and web series across languages and platforms from India.

In the films category, '12th Fail', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the best feature film award, with Massey taking home the trophy for best actor.