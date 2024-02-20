JOIN US
Homeentertainment

2024 BAFTA Awards: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Hollywood heavyweights graced the red carpet for the BAFTA Awards in London, where fashion took centre stage in a whirlwind of glamour and glitz.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 04:23 IST

Dua Lipa looked ravishing in a red Valentino gown.

Dua Lipa looked ravishing in a red Valentino gown.

Credit: Reuters

Margot Robbie made heads turn in a figure-hugging pink gown.

Margot Robbie made heads turn in a figure-hugging pink gown.

Credit: Reuters

Emma Stone was the cynosure of all eyes in a creamy orange Louis Vuitton gown.

Emma Stone was the cynosure of all eyes in a creamy orange Louis Vuitton gown.

Credit: Reuters

Taylor Russell wowed everyone in a custom made white dress by Loewe.

Taylor Russell wowed everyone in a custom made white dress by Loewe.

Deepika Padukone graced the gala in a shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Deepika Padukone graced the gala in a shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.

Credit: BAFTA

Rosamund Pike looked cute in a cool blue gown at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

Rosamund Pike looked cute in a cool blue gown at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

Credit: Reuters

Emma Corrin wore Miu Miu at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Emma Corrin wore Miu Miu at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Credit: Reuters

Bradley Cooper aced the black and white look in a suit from Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs.

Bradley Cooper aced the black and white look in a suit from Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs.

Credit: Reuters

Ayo Edebiri walked the 2024 BAFTA red carpet in a Bottega Veneta gown.

Ayo Edebiri walked the 2024 BAFTA red carpet in a Bottega Veneta gown.

Credit: Reuters

Naomi Campbell wore a Chanel Haute Couture on the BAFTA Awards 2024 red carpet.

Naomi Campbell wore a Chanel Haute Couture on the BAFTA Awards 2024 red carpet.

Credit: Reuters

Cate Blanchett looked ravishing in a Louis Vuitton dress at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Cate Blanchett looked ravishing in a Louis Vuitton dress at the 2024 BAFTAs.

Credit: Reuters

BAFTA

