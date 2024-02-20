2024 BAFTA Awards: Best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Dua Lipa looked ravishing in a red Valentino gown.
Credit: Reuters
Margot Robbie made heads turn in a figure-hugging pink gown.
Credit: Reuters
Emma Stone was the cynosure of all eyes in a creamy orange Louis Vuitton gown.
Credit: Reuters
Taylor Russell wowed everyone in a custom made white dress by Loewe.
Deepika Padukone graced the gala in a shimmery saree by ace designer Sabyasachi.
Credit: BAFTA
Rosamund Pike looked cute in a cool blue gown at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.
Credit: Reuters
Emma Corrin wore Miu Miu at the 2024 BAFTAs.
Credit: Reuters
Bradley Cooper aced the black and white look in a suit from Louis Vuitton at the BAFTAs.
Credit: Reuters
Ayo Edebiri walked the 2024 BAFTA red carpet in a Bottega Veneta gown.
Credit: Reuters
Naomi Campbell wore a Chanel Haute Couture on the BAFTA Awards 2024 red carpet.
Credit: Reuters
Cate Blanchett looked ravishing in a Louis Vuitton dress at the 2024 BAFTAs.
Credit: Reuters