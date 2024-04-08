JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

5 must-see Allu Arjun movies on his birthday!

Join the birthday celebration of one of Telugu cinema's brightest stars, Allu Arjun, by immersing yourself in five of his most iconic films. From heart-pounding action to mesmerising romance, these movies showcase the versatility and talent of the actor affectionately known as 'Bunny'.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 04:21 IST

Follow Us

Aarya (2004): Allu Arjun entered showbiz with Gangotri in 2003, however, it was Aarya which marked his breakthrough as a lead actor. Directed by Sukumar, it's a romantic action drama that highlighted Allu Arjun's impressive acting skills and dancing abilities.

Aarya (2004): Allu Arjun entered showbiz with Gangotri in 2003, however, it was Aarya which marked his breakthrough as a lead actor. Directed by Sukumar, it's a romantic action drama that highlighted Allu Arjun's impressive acting skills and dancing abilities.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Julayi (2011): Allu Arjun was seen in a macho avatar in this thrilling action-comedy and kept the audience engaged with his performance. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career.

Julayi (2011): Allu Arjun was seen in a macho avatar in this thrilling action-comedy and kept the audience engaged with his performance. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career.

Race Gurram (2014): Allu Arjun starred opposite Shruti Haasan in this action-comedy which Surender Reddy directed. The action scenes became extremely popular and cemented his space in Telugu industry.

Race Gurram (2014): Allu Arjun starred opposite Shruti Haasan in this action-comedy which Surender Reddy directed. The action scenes became extremely popular and cemented his space in Telugu industry.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020): Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun was seen in a suave and sophisticated role in this family drama. The film was a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, memorable performances, and music.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020): Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun was seen in a suave and sophisticated role in this family drama. The film was a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, memorable performances, and music.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Pushpa: The Rise (2021): Directed by Sukumar, this action thriller showcases Allu Arjun in a rugged avatar as a smuggler involved in the red sandalwood smuggling trade. The film received widespread praise for its gripping narrative, intense action sequences, and Allu Arjun's transformative performance.

Pushpa: The Rise (2021): Directed by Sukumar, this action thriller showcases Allu Arjun in a rugged avatar as a smuggler involved in the red sandalwood smuggling trade. The film received widespread praise for its gripping narrative, intense action sequences, and Allu Arjun's transformative performance.

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 April 2024, 04:21 IST)
Entertainment NewsTelugu cinemaallu arjunpushpaPushpa 2

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT