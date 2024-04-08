5 must-see Allu Arjun movies on his birthday!

Aarya (2004): Allu Arjun entered showbiz with Gangotri in 2003, however, it was Aarya which marked his breakthrough as a lead actor. Directed by Sukumar, it's a romantic action drama that highlighted Allu Arjun's impressive acting skills and dancing abilities.
Julayi (2011): Allu Arjun was seen in a macho avatar in this thrilling action-comedy and kept the audience engaged with his performance. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career.
Race Gurram (2014): Allu Arjun starred opposite Shruti Haasan in this action-comedy which Surender Reddy directed. The action scenes became extremely popular and cemented his space in Telugu industry.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020): Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun was seen in a suave and sophisticated role in this family drama. The film was a massive commercial success and received critical acclaim for its engaging storyline, memorable performances, and music.
Pushpa: The Rise (2021): Directed by Sukumar, this action thriller showcases Allu Arjun in a rugged avatar as a smuggler involved in the red sandalwood smuggling trade. The film received widespread praise for its gripping narrative, intense action sequences, and Allu Arjun's transformative performance.
(Published 08 April 2024, 04:21 IST)