50 years of Rangasampada

J Lokesh, former president of Karnataka Nataka Academy and the main driving force of Rangasampada, which is celebrating its golden jubilee recalls, “it is R Nagesh — who I consider my guru, guide and mentor — it was his dream to start a troupe of like-minded theatre activists with commitment and conviction. I, along with M C Anand, Keshava Rao and Harikrishna decided to start Rangasampada (translates to theatre wealth). I am extremely happy that the dream has become a reality and today we are at the golden gate. Though many of the founders are old now — the reason the theatre group was a little sluggish in between — but the youngsters are more enthusiastic now and carry forward the flag of Rangasampada with new zeal.”