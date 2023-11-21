54th IFFI: Curtain-raiser event for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' held in Goa

Prime Video presented an exclusive showcase of its much-awaited original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, a thriller drama inspired by true events, at the ongoing 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

While the movie is scheduled to premiere early next year, Prime Video treated the audience at IFFI to an exclusive curtain-raiser, leading with a heart-rendering and immersive performance of the track ‘Qatra Qatra’ by Sukhwinder Singh at the opening ceremony which was attended by thousands.