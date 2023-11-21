54th IFFI: Curtain-raiser event for 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' held in Goa

Prime Video presented an exclusive showcase of its much-awaited original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan, a thriller drama inspired by true events, at the ongoing 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.
A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer and has been written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.
While the movie is scheduled to premiere early next year, Prime Video treated the audience at IFFI to an exclusive curtain-raiser, leading with a heart-rendering and immersive performance of the track ‘Qatra Qatra’ by Sukhwinder Singh at the opening ceremony which was attended by thousands.
Sukhwinder Singh performs at the 54th IFFI opening ceremony in Goa.
Credit: Special Arrangement
This was followed by a fascinating discussion on ‘Drawing inspiration from history to create an immersive cinematic experience for today’s audiences’ with the creators and talent on November 21.
In attendance were Sara Ali Khan, producers Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, director Kannan Iyer, accompanied by Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India & Southeast Asia, Prime Video.
Lead actor of the film Sara Ali Khan shared, “This is a story that deserves to be told. There is so much history that this country has to offer, so many unsung heroes. Their stories have the ability to inspire the nation and coming generations. Through this film we are attempting to showcase their sacrifices, their bravery and their love for the nation, during the freedom struggle. To me Ae Watan Mere Watan is the ultimate love story – love for your country is the epitome of love and that is what the story is about.”
The cast and creators thanked the organizers at IFFI, for creating a wonderful platform for Indian stories and storytellers to showcase their talent and body of work.
Prime Video’s participation at IFFI is a testament of the pivotal role video streaming sector is playing in enabling the growth of India’s creative economy, and acting as a robust platform to showcase Indian stories, talent, and creators in the global arena. In addition to the live performance and panel sessions with the team of Ae Watan Mere Watan, Prime Video has an impressive line-up of events scheduled during the festival.