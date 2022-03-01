811 piracy links of 'Ek Love Ya' pulled down: Rakshita Prem

Actor-turned-movie producer Rakshita Prem said the private anti-piracy agency hired by the Ek Love Ya (ELY) team has pulled down nearly 811 links of piracy since the movie was released on February 24.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday at Hubballi, as part of the promotion of the movie, which has her brother Raana and debutant Reeshma in the lead roles and directed by her husband Prem, she said it hurts and break their hearts when links of the piracy are circulated across the internet. “It is after great difficulty that an entire team comes up with a movie and in such a situation if someone leaks the entire movie online, the efforts of people involved in the production of that movie are lost,” she said.

Rakshita said it is high time that the entire Kannada film industry comes together and acts against piracy and defeat it. She also urged people not to encourage piracy and watch the movies in cinema halls or on OTT platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, director Prem said he would soon meet the chief minister and apprise him about the piracy menace within the Kannada film industry.

Appaji’s void felt

Prem said the Kannada film industry is feeling the void left behind by cine idol Dr Raj Kumar (refereed as Appaji by the film fraternity). He said that earlier, not just movie personnel but also the outside world used to look at the Kannada industry with respect. However, today with no leader to lead the industry, it has lost its hold. “Today Kannada movie industry has become just a business, and including me, majority of the persons involved with the industry are looking only at the business aspect,” he said.

Speaking about Ek Love Ya, Prem said the movie is receiving a good response from the audience across Karnataka. Plans are on to release the movie on OTT in another 40 days. While the dubbing of the movie for Telugu has been completed, we are looking at releasing the Telugu version next month.

Lead actors Raana and Reeshma were also present.

