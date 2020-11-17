87 countries to participate in KidzCINEMA2020

A whopping 87 countries with over 1,100 entries will join the first KidzCINEMA2020 - an online international children’s film festival.

Scheduled to open on the Universal Children’s Day falling upon 20 November, KidzCINEMA2020 will be delivered in an online format considering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Showman Subhash Ghai’s Whistling Woods International is associated as a knowledge partner to KidzCINEMA2020, which is being organized in partnership with UNESCO New Delhi office.

“In the Covid-19 times, children were among the worst affected world over, and this effort is an initiative towards bringing back joy and happiness in their lives,” said Pravin Nagda, the Mumbai-based festival director of KidzCINEMA2020.

The festival’s theme is ‘Togetherness in Distancing Times,’ which also upholds the objective of Universal Children's Day by promoting international togetherness.

“Although 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, its greatest impact has been on children. But despite all of the obstacles the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown in their path, children from every country have displayed tremendous spirit, courage, and determination during this period,” said Meghna Ghai-Puri, president, Whistling Woods International.

“We have been able to build this event in a truly global fashion by having eminent Jury members coming from decades-old, well established and globally recognized children’s film festivals. Besides, many eminent names from Bollywood have also extended their support and will be a part of our Jury. Our focus remains on the immaculate curation to make it a treat for the viewers.”

There are 3 main categories in the Competition section – Live-Action, Animation and Kids-Made film, 2 in the non-competitive Panorama section – Children’s Film and Country in Focus.

Nagda said entries were received from 87 countries including UK, USA, Brazil, Italy, France, Russia, Turkey, Argentina, Poland, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Norway, Serbia, Cyprus, Costa Rica have been received besides India for the festival during 20-22 November.

The other highlights at KidzCINEMA2020 include a live Master Class by director Amole Gupte, live workshops by Gulshan Walia (theatre), Varun Gautam (scriptwriting), Ashok Kaul (filmmaking), Suvahhdan Angre (acting), an inaugural day performance choreographed by Swarupraj Medara, besides children’s interactions with directors, actors.