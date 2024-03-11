96th Academy awards: Complete list of Oscar winners revealed

Los Angeles: The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.
Best Picture: Oppenheimer
Best Actor
Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
Best Actress
Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Director
Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
Best Animated Short
War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Best International Feature
The Zone of Interest, from The United Kingdom
Best Documentary Feature
20 Days in Mariupol
Best Documentary Short
The Last Repair Shop
Best Original Score
Oppenheimer
Best Original Song
What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Best Sound
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Poor Things
Best Live Action Short
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Cinematography
Oppenheimer
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Poor Things
Best Visual effects
Godzilla Minus One
Best Film Editing
Oppenheimer
