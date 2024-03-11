JOIN US
Homeentertainment

96th Academy awards: Complete list of Oscar winners revealed

From groundbreaking performances to awe-inspiring storytelling, discover the full list of winners who captivated audiences and stole the spotlight.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 03:32 IST

Los Angeles: The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Best Actress

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Director

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best International Feature

The Zone of Interest, from The United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The Last Repair Shop

Best Original Score

Oppenheimer

Best Original Song

What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Best Live Action Short

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Cinematography

Oppenheimer

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Best Visual effects

Godzilla Minus One

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer

(Published 11 March 2024, 03:32 IST)
