Aamir Khan put my name on the map with 'Ghajini': Suriya

<p>Mumbai: Aamir Khan should be credited for his journey from being just a Tamil actor to becoming a star recognised all over the country, National Award winner Suriya said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Aamir famously starred in the 2009 hit <em>Ghajini</em>, a remake of Suriya's Tamil movie of the same name. Both the 2005 original and the Hindi-language remake were directed by A R Murugadoss.</p>.<p>Suriya's <em>Ghajini</em>, in which he played a man with anterograde amnesia seeking revenge on those who killed his fiancee, was a hit in Tamil Nadu but gained nationwide popularity after the success of Aamir's film.</p>.<p>"It all started with Aamir sir talking to the media about me, telling them that I was the one who starred in the original version of <em>Ghajini</em>. He introduced me to the entire fraternity and media all over our country. Sincere thanks to him for putting my name on the map," Suriya told reporters.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie <em>Kanguva</em>.</p>.<p>Similarly, Suriya also credits his wider recognition to Ajay Devgn’s <em>Singham</em>, the Rohit Shetty-directed 2011 cop action movie that was a remake of the Tamil star’s 2010 film of the same title.</p>.Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth team up after 30 years for Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Coolie'.<p>"<em>Singham</em> was a very important film, which again brought me to the masses. Recently, when I went to Varanasi, people still remember me as 'Singham Suriya' and all that," he said.</p>.<p>At the event, one reporter called Suriya a superstar, but the actor said he knows only one superstar — Rajinikanth.</p>.<p>"You can't just take away the title from one person and make it a badge for another. I never thought I'd be in the film industry. I didn’t know I’d be facing the camera, despite my dad being from the industry. I’ve received a lot of love and blessings from all over the country," he said.</p>.<p>His next movie <em>Kanguva</em>, scheduled for release on November 14, is a fantasy action film directed by Siva.</p>.<p>Billed as a “mighty valiant saga,” the movie features Bobby Deol as the antagonist.</p>.<p>"It is not easy to stand in front of Bobby sir and say, 'I'm standing in front of you.' I need to gather all my courage, strength, and conviction to stand in front of him and challenge him," Suriya said.</p>.<p>Suriya also expressed his gratitude to the directors he has worked with over the past two decades.</p>.<p>"It's been 27 years. Still, people want to watch me, and filmmakers still want to cast me. If they have a script and think of me, it's because of my previous producers and directors who have kept me relevant all these years." </p>.<p>"Hopefully, people will get a new experience with 'Kanguva', just like they have showered their love and wishes on my previous films," he added.</p>.<p>At the event, producer K E Gnanavel Raja revealed that the team is already planning a sequel to <em>Kanguva</em>.</p>.<p>"The plan for part two is already underway. But if I say more, I might have to reveal something about the story, so that’s a surprise for the audience," he said.</p>.<p>Backed by UV Creations and Studio Green, <em>Kanguva</em> also features actors Disha Patani, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film will be released in 3D in 10 different languages.</p>