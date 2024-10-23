Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Aamir Khan put my name on the map with 'Ghajini': Suriya

Aamir famously starred in the 2009 hit 'Ghajini', a remake of Suriya's Tamil movie of the same name. Both the 2005 original and the Hindi-language remake were directed by A R Murugadoss.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:07 IST
Entertainment NewsAamir KhansuriyaGhajiniTamil filmA R Murugadoss

Follow us on :

Follow Us