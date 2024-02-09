Action film 'Kill' to land in theatres in July

Mumbai: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Friday announced that action film Kill will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024.

The movie from filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is one of the most anticipated titles after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2023 where it received positive reviews.

The film, an edge-of-the-seat action thriller, features newcomer Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

"Kill-er announcement! #Kill is all set to hit theatres on 5th July 2024 in India. All aboard for a train ride of a lifetime," Dharma Productions posted on its social media handles.