Actor Anupam Shyam passes away due to multiple organ failure: Reports

Actor Anupam Shyam passes away at 63

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2021, 02:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 02:22 ist
Actor Anupam Shyam. Credit: Twitter Photo/@_scorpion_17

Actor Anupam Shyam passed away at the age of 63, according to multiple media reports.

He is reported to have breathed his last in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure.

More to follow...

Entertainment
Actor

