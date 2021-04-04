Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19

The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following the necessary protocol

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 04 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 16:17 ist
Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja". Credit: Facebook/HeroNumber1.Govinda

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday.

The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following the necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja".

Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Govinda
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Should museums sell treasured works?

Should museums sell treasured works?

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

Super Mario Bros. copy sells for $660K at auction

 