Actor Jonathan Majors sentenced to 1 year domestic counseling following assault conviction

New York: Jonathan Majors, a fast-rising Hollywood star before domestic violence charges derailed his career, avoided jail and was sentenced to one year of domestic violence counseling on Monday after being found guilty of attacking his girlfriend.

The sentence was imposed by Justice Michael Gaffey of the state Supreme Court in Manhattan, where Majors was convicted on December 18 of one count each of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment against Grace Jabbari, now his former girlfriend.