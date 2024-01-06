Actors on thriving and surviving in the Hollywood awards season

California: The Hollywood awards seasons kicks into full gear this weekend with Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, and actors are pondering how to enjoy the onslaught of attention and survive the ups and downs.

Britain's Carey Mulligan, a two-time Oscar nominee who is vying this year for a best actress Golden Globe for her role in Maestro, cuts to the chase: "Oh just enjoy it and have fun and don't take it too seriously."

Mulligan said she is delighted by what she calls "a lovely sisterhood" of actresses nominated this year, including Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone and Greta Lee.

Oscar-winning Stone, nominated for a best actress Golden Globe for Poor Things, acknowledged that the awards season is both "very nerve-wracking and very exciting."

On the arrivals line at the Palm Springs Film Festival this week, Golden Globe nominees shared their mix of elation, disorientation and the need to take care of one's mind, body and spirit. The season runs through the Oscars on March 10 and includes several awards show stops and countless interviews.