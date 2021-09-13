Ajay Devgn off to Maldives to shoot for 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'

Bollywood actor and action hero Ajay Devgn left for the Maldives on Sunday to start shooting for Discovery's cult franchise 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’ starring the renowned survival expert Bear Grylls.

The exact location of the shoot is not yet known.

Before the 'Golmaal' star, British TV personality Grylls has hosted two Indian film personalities, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. Both episodes were filmed in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

Grylls, 47, has also hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world-famous Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for an episode of 'Man vs Wild'.

Grylls is a former Lieutenant Commander in the Royal Naval Reserve and a world-famous survival instructor and expert. He is also the youngest-ever Chief Scout of the United Kingdom and Overseas Territories.

Devgn (52) has won two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. He also owns Ajay Devgn FFlims, which produces and distributes films.

Check out latest videos from DH