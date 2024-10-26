Ajay Devgn’s long-awaited film ‘Naam’ to release theatrically on Nov 22

<p>Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s much-delayed film, “<em>Naam</em>” is set to release in theatres on November 22, the makers announced Saturday.</p>.<p>The action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but got delayed due to the demise of one of the producers of the movie, according to a press release issued by the makers.</p>.<p>“<em>Naam</em>” is directed by Anees Bazmee, and produced by Anil Roongta under Roongta Entertainment and Snigdhaa Movies Pvt. Ltd.</p>.I was scared, says Vidya Balan on rejecting 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'.<p>The feature film marks the fourth collaboration between Devgn and Bazmee.</p>.<p>The duo previously worked together on films like “<em>Hulchul</em>”, a 1995 action thriller, romantic-comedy “<em>Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha</em>” (1998), and the 2002 psychological thriller “<em>Deewange</em>”.</p>.<p>The makers today also unveiled the poster along with the official title.</p>.<p>Also starring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, “<em>Naam</em>” will be released by Pen Marudhar across the nation in cinemas.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Devgn's "<em>Singham Again</em>" and Bazmee's "<em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>" are set to clash at the box office on November 1. </p>