Ajay Devgn’s long-awaited film ‘Naam’ to release theatrically on Nov 22

The action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but got delayed due to the demise of one of the producers of the movie, according to a press release issued by the makers.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:26 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 10:26 IST
