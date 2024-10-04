'Alpha': Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's spy drama eyes Christmas 2025 release!

<p>Yash Raj Films announced that <em>Alpha</em>, the much-anticipated action entertainer produced by Aditya Chopra and featuring the first female lead in the YRF Spy Universe, is set to debut in theatres on December 25, 2025.</p><p>In the film, Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt will star alongside Sharvari, a budding talent and YRF's homegrown star. They both portray super agents in this eagerly awaited Spyverse movie directed by Shiv Rawail.</p>.<p><em>Alpha</em> is gearing up to be the perfect festive treat for audiences, with Aditya Chopra dedicated to creating a big-screen masterpiece. Boasting stunning visuals and exhilarating sequences, the film is expected to blend intense action with unforeseen twists.</p><p>Apart from Hindi, the movie will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages.</p><p>On July 5, the filmmakers shared a video in which Alia Bhatt announced the film's title through a compelling voiceover. In the 50-second video, the actress expressed, 'The first letter of the Greek alphabet and our program's motto. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Pay attention; there's a jungle in every city, and the Alpha always reigns over that jungle.'</p>