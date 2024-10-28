Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga...': Prime Video announces 'Mirzapur: The Film' with Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & others

Following the nationwide theatrical release in 2026, the film will be available for streaming to Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories eight weeks after its release.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:22 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:22 IST
Entertainment NewsMirzapurAmazon Prime VideoTrendingAli FazalPankaj Tripathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us