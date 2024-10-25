Home
Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan face off in new song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Ami Je Tomar 3.0 showcases an exciting face-off between the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, making the song more impactful.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 16:52 IST
