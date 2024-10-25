Ami Je Tomar 3.0: Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan face off in new song from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

<p>With <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> release just around the corner, the excitement is in full swing. The thrilling trailer has set the stage for a Diwali release that everyone is eagerly awaiting. The makers launched the musical journey with a high-energy title track featuring the iconic Pitbull, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, and Kartik Aaryan, getting the whole nation dancing. They then unveiled <em>Jaana Samjho Na</em>, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Triptii Dimri. And now the much-anticipated <em>Ami Je Tomar 3.0</em> has been released rekindling the nostalgia with a fresh spin.</p>.<p>At the Royal Opera's spectacular launch event, Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Bhushan Kumar, Director Anees Bazmee, and composer Amaal Mallik launched the much-anticipated song. Madhuri and Vidya’s powerful performance captivated the audience, creating a truly unforgettable moment.</p><p>As one of the franchise’s classic songs since its inception, <em>Ami Je Tomar</em> reappears with a whole new vigor. <em>Ami Je Tomar 3.0</em> showcases an exciting face-off between the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, making the song more impactful. Their fusion of Madhuri’s Kathak and Vidya’s Bharatnatyam in a majestic display adds a unique flair.</p><p>Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and penned by lyricist Sameer, <em>Ami Je Tomar 3.0</em> is reimagined by Amaal Mallik. The iconic choreography by Chinni Prakash expertly fuses classical dance styles, beautifully spotlighting the prowess of both stars.</p><p>With Kartik Aaryan reprising his iconic role as Rooh Baba from the smash-hit <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2</em>, he will share the screen with Triptii Dimri, the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Under the direction of Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release will take the beloved horror-comedy franchise to new heights.</p>