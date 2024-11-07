Ananya Panday, Lakshya to star in Dharma Productions' next film 'Chand Mera Dil'

<p>New Delhi: Actors Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to star in the upcoming feature film <em>Chand Mera Dil</em>, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.</p>.<p>Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie will release in 2025.</p>.<p>The production banner shared the film announcement on its official X page.</p>.<p>"Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025. #ChandMeraDil," the post read.</p>.Who is Walker Blanco? American model rumoured to be Ananya Panday’s new love.<p>This film marks a homecoming for Ananya, Lakshya, and Vivek.</p>.<p>Ananya made her feature film with Dharma Productions in 2019's <em>Student of the Year 2</em> and recently, her web series debut with <em>Call Me Bae</em>, backed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of the banner.</p>.<p>Lakshya made his film debut with <em>Kill</em>, which released in theatres this July, Vivek directed his first film, <em>Meenakshi Sundareshwar</em> for the production banner which streamed on Netflix in 2021. </p>