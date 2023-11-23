'Animal' is R-rated 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', says Ranbir Kapoor

"Sandeep reached out to me one day over text and asked to meet him. When I got the text, I thought it was a prank. But I went to meet him anyway. When we met, Sandeep showed me a photograph from the days when I was not working, when I used to play in the Celebrity Cricket League."

"In that photograph, I am looking somewhere far away. He showed that photo and said I want you to do this film because I want the expression that you have in this picture. I said 'Chalo, bekaari ke din kaam aa gaye (My days of unemployment were of some help after all)'. I love you Sandeep for giving me this opportunity," he added.