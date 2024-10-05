Home
Anne Hathaway returning for 'Princess Diaries 3', Adele Lim to direct

Hathaway, who became a star thanks to the 2001 surprise hit and its 2004 sequel, will reprise her role of Mia Thermopolis in the threequel, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 09:23 IST

