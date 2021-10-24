'Antim': 5 things to expect from the trailer of Salman Khan's new movie

The trailer of actor Salman Khan's latest movie Antim will be unveiled on Monday (October 25), which has created a great deal of buzz among 'Bhai' fans. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjreker and is touted to be be a 'massy' action drama. With Antim mania set to begin, here is a look at five things to expect from the video.

Intense action scenes

The film is likely to feature quite a few intense action scenes as it essentially revolves around the showdown between a cop and a gangster. The trailer will most probably set the stage for the confrontation between the mass hero and his reel rival Aayush Sharma. If this is indeed the case the video will feature at least a couple of glimpses of the two locking horns.

Focus on Aayush Sharma

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri , which sank without a trace. Antim is touted to be a crucial release for him. As such, there is a strong possibility that he will get ample scope to make his presence felt. It may also highlight his well-built physique, which is crucial for such a film.

Massy dialogues

Salman's movies are synonymous with punch dialogues. Wanted, for example, featured the hard-hitting 'ek baar jo maine...' punchline that became quite popular. Antim will most probably be no exception. The trailer is likely to have some heavy-duty dialoguebaazi, which should appeal to the mass audience.

Clarity on the leading lady

The buzz is that Pragya Jaiswal, a popular name in Telugu cinema, is paired opposite Salman in Antim. She, however, has not been featured in the promotional material released so far. The trailer is likely to shed light on her role in the biggie.

Foot-tapping music

The trailer of Salman's previous outing Radhe had indicated that the film would feature the popular song Seetimaar. The Devi Sri Prasad composed song, which was originally used in the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham, became quite popular with die-hard fans. The Vighnaharta song from Antim has already garnered a fair deal of attention and many feel that it will be a highlight of the trailer.

