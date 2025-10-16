<p><em>Spice It Up</em>, a bold new celebrity chat show, is all set to stream on JioHotstar. Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, is making her debut as a talk show host with the show. Touted to redefine the celebrity interviews, host Apoorva will be seen adding her signature mix of humour, shade and fearless questioning, giving the audience a full dose of surprises, laughter and shocking revelations.</p><p>The show has a uniquely Indian twist on a truth game with a pani puri challenge, which gets hotter with each round. With the rising spice level, guests must face personal questioning aimed at revealing their authentic selves. With its Dare to Play segments (quick-fire games, impromptu tasks and playful challenges) that inject unpredictability into every episode, the show keeps the chaos flowing.</p><p>Designed to be binge-worthy, the show uses a fast-paced, vlog-inspired storytelling approach, providing a new viewing experience for the audience. Every episode is a collection of memorable, high-energy moments, offering viewers a unique look at India’s biggest celebrities and digital creators.</p>.<p>Sharing what drives her, Apoorva says, "It’s my first time hosting, and I wanted it to feel like me – unfiltered, dramatic, and completely unpredictable. On Spice It Up, I get to recreate that thrill on a bigger scale. Every pani puri, every rapid-fire game, and every dare is designed to catch my guests off-guard, break down walls, and spark the real stories that no one expects. It’s messy, chaotic, and hilarious—but that’s exactly where the magic happens."</p><p>"This show isn’t just about spice; it’s about fun, spontaneity, and raw human reactions. I watch my guests sweat, laugh, stumble, and reveal sides of themselves they didn’t even know existed. The juiciest confessions always come when you’re slightly uncomfortable, and that’s the chaos I live for. With unexpected twists, playful banter, and nonstop surprises, Spice It Up is all about celebrating honesty, humour, and the kind of stories that keep you hooked till the very last bite," she concluded.</p><p>With unfiltered celebrity revelations, laugh-out-loud challenges, and the signature pani puri heat turning every confession into entertainment, Spice It Up promises to be India’s spiciest, most binge-worthy chat show.</p>