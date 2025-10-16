Menu
Apoorva Mukhija to host 'Spice It Up': A chaotic and spicy celebrity chat show

Every episode is a collection of memorable, high-energy moments, offering viewers a unique look at India’s biggest celebrities and digital creators.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 08:32 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 08:32 IST
Entertainment NewsJioHotstarTrending

