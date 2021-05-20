Arijit Singh's mother passes away at Kolkata hospital

Arijit Singh's mother passes away at Kolkata hospital

She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2021, 16:42 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 16:42 ist
Singer Arijit Singh's mother has breathed her last at a hospital. Credit: Facebook Photo/@ArijitSingh

Singer Arijit Singh's mother, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital, authorities at the medical facility said.

Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.

"She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with Covid, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

arijit singh
Kolkata
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 