Arijit Singh's mother passes away at Kolkata hospital

Singer Arijit Singh's mother, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital, authorities at the medical facility said.
Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.
"She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with Covid, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling