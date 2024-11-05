'Baby John' taster cut shatters records with 157.1 mn views in 24 hours

<p>One of the year’s most eagerly awaited films, <em>Baby John</em> has generated immense anticipation. After a strong response from its exclusive theatrical release, Jio Studios, Atlee, and Cine 1 Studios released the digital taster cut, which received an overwhelming response. </p><p>The action-packed teaser, paired with an engaging storyline, has fueled excitement, achieving a remarkable 157.1 million views within just 24 hours.</p>.<p>Varun Dhawan, showcasing a unique new look, has been earning widespread praise, leaving fans eager for more of this family entertainer. With S Thaman's music, the film is set to captivate audiences in both single-screen theaters and multiplexes. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, <em>Baby John</em> arrives in theaters this Christmas.</p><p>With an impressive ensemble cast that includes Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in her Hindi debut, <em>Baby John</em> brings a powerful lineup.</p>.<p>The taster cut is action-packed and promises a thrilling mix of excitement and entertainment.</p><p>Backed by Jio Studios in partnership with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, <em>Baby John</em> is a joint production by A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios, set to hit theaters on December 25, 2024.</p>