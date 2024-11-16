Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' a different opportunity, was excited to work with Vidya Balan, says Madhuri Dixit Nene

In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Balan and Dixit Nene appear in dual roles as Mallika and Manjulika, and Anjulika and ACP Rathore, respectively.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 08:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 08:30 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsMadhuri Dixit NeneVidya Balan

Follow us on :

Follow Us