'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' movie review: A mixed bag of surprises and disappointments

<p>Sequels are often held up to unexpected standards. The second instalment to the Kartik Aaryan-starrer <em>‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa</em>’ franchise, third in overall, has both its good moments and bad. Fraudster Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) has to exorcise Manjullika from a haunted palace, but encounters two women instead, both claiming to be the destructive spirit. The mystery is then built around discovering the true identities of both the suspects, with enough misdirects and twists to keep the audience guessing till the end.</p>.<p>The film retains some traditional horror elements while still trying to be comedic. It ends up delivering neither with much grace nor gusto. A few jumpscares scattered around and a handful of laughs are not enough to salvage the broken Bangla and thoroughly under-researched presentation of the Bengali culture and festivities. The climax might come as a pleasant surprise, but is too delayed by the repetitive plot turns that, quite literally, seem to be stuck in a labyrinth of their own making.</p>.<p>Vidya Balan as Manjullika excels at a role that she has aced in the past, but part of the grandness of her character is lost in mediocre writing. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s contribution to the spooky character does not go unnoticed. Kartik Aaryan as Ruhan adds nothing commendable, and Triptii Dimri as Meera, the romantic interest, also falls flat. The only solace might be the originally beloved personas such as Chhote Pandit (Rajpal Yadav) shining in whatever little screen time they are afforded. </p>