Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' movie review: A mixed bag of surprises and disappointments

The film retains some traditional horror elements while still trying to be comedic. It ends up delivering neither with much grace nor gusto.
Neha Sen
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 23:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
20242 hours 38 minutes
3/5
Director:Anees Bazmee
Cast:Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Triptii Dimri
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 23:45 IST
EntertainmentMovieMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us