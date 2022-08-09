Big B repays KBC contestant Rs 10 'loan' he owed since 1978

Amitabh Bachchan has finally paid off his "loan" with interest to a contestant from 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', who said that the megatsar owed him money since 1978.

Amitabh gave Rs 20 to Dhulichand Aggarwal, a professor from Durg, Chhattisgarh. The amount was given by Big B to pay off his "loan" of Rs 10 with interest.

After attempting the question for Rs 3,20,000 when the host gave him a cheque, Dhulichand said: "I am taking this cheque but it is Rs 10 less and this is a loan on you since 1978."

Amitabh looked puzzled and asked the reason behind this. Then the contestant told the entire story about how he went to watch his blockbuster movie Muqaddar Ka Sikandar in 1978 and someone pickpocketed Rs 10.

He added: "I was in college and didn't have much money with me as the condition of my house was not good. I went to the theatre to watch the movie with just Rs 10 in my pocket."

"With this money I had to buy a ticket, purchase food, pump up my cycle and return home. The queue was so long and there was so much mess that the police's baton fell to clear out the crowd and I was also injured. That time I decided that I will not watch the movie until I take the money and watch the film with you."

Big B replied that someday if he gets the time, he will watch the film with him. He also told the host that it is an unbelievable moment for him as he was trying for past 21 years to come on 'KBC'

The contestant insisted Big B call him DC as his college friends used to make fun of his name and often called it old fashioned. Then one of his friends suggested this name.

Though Amitabh said that his name is beautiful and he would like to call him by his original name but he insisted on DC.

Big B said jokingly: "It sounds to him like the electric current..."

Dhulichand and Big B had a number of fun moments and after winning Rs 25 lakh, the host exchanged seats with the contestant and he was obliged with Big B's gesture.

The host appreciated him for his talent and style. He told the contestant that keeping in mind the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the makers have added a question of Rs 75 lakh.

Finally, Dhulichand successfully answered the question for Rs 50 lakh — "In 1953, the parliamentary elections of which country were held under the supervision of the first Chief Election Commissioner of India?" The options given to him were - Nepal, Afghanistan, Sudan, South Africa. Dhulichand knew that the correct answer was Sudan but due to doubt, he used a 50:50 lifeline (contestants have to choose the right answer from two options rather than four).

