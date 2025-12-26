Menu
Historic first for BJP in Kerala as V V Rajesh is sworn in as Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Rajesh secured 51 votes, including one that of an independent councilor.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 08:46 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 08:46 IST
India NewsBJPKeralaIndian PoliticsKerala NewsThiruvananthapuramMayorkerala politics

