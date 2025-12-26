Historic first for BJP in Kerala as V V Rajesh is sworn in as Thiruvananthapuram mayor

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: V V Rajesh of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>has been elected as mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation - a historical event for the saffron party for having its first mayor in Kerala.</p><p><br>Rajesh secured 51 votes, including one that of an independent councilor in the voting held on Friday (December 26).</p>.V V Rajesh set to become Thiruvananthapuram mayor.<p>In the 101 member council, BJP-NDA got 50 seats, CPI(M)-led LDF got 29 and Congress-led UDF got 19. Two seats were won by independent candidates. Election to one ward was postponed owing to the death of a candidate.</p><p>Apart from the 50 votes of BJP-NDA, Rajesh got the support of independent candidate Pattoor Radhakrishnan, who was a former president and secretary of the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club. </p>.Thiruvananthapuram win an early test of BJP’s urban strategy in Kerala.<p>The other independent candidate -- Sudheesh Kumar -- who won as a UDF rebel candidate, abstained from the voting.</p><p>While LDF candidate R P Sivaji secured 29 votes, UDF candidate K S Sabarinadhan secured only 17 out of the 19 UDF votes as votes of two UDF councilors became invalid owing to technical reasons.</p>.<p>Rajesh, who was sworn-in as mayor by district collector Anu Kumari, said in his opening remarks that he would work with the aim of making the city corporation one of the best corporations in the country.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to come down to the city in January and announce major development plans for the city. </p><p>BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other senior leaders were present at the council hall to witness the historic moment.</p><p><br>Even as former DGP and first woman IPS officer from Kerala R Sreelekha, who is also BJP councillor, was also considered for the mayor post, the party zeroed in on Rajesh. His political experience could be a key factor as the BJP is one short of clear majority in the council and many senior politicians are among the opposition councilors. RSS and a section in the BJP were also learnt to have backed Rajesh.</p>