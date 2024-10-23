Broadway musical ‘Annie’ opens this weekend in Bengaluru

<p>A city-based choir group, The Bangalore Chorus, is premiering its production ‘Annie’ this weekend.</p>.<p>The classical Broadway musical has been adapted and directed by Maya Mascarenhas and Judith Roby Bidapa. It follows the story of an orphan, Annie, who dreams of reuniting with her long-lost parents.</p>.<p>Featuring iconic songs such as Tomorrow’, ‘It’s the hard-knock life’ and ‘Easy street’ the production deals with themes like hope and resilience.</p>.<p>An ensemble cast of 90 young performers, aged 7 to 24, are set to take part in the play, with 50 more joining for the opening and the finale acts.</p>.<p>The original musical premiered on Broadway in 1977. It has since been adapted for films several times and won many awards.</p>.<p>All earnings from the production will be donated to Jyothi Seva Home and School for the Blind.</p>.<p>On October 26 and 27, 3 pm and 7 pm, at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval. Tickets online.</p>