Children’s Day Treat: Kartik Aaryan hosts ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ screening for young fans from NGOs

<p>Amidst the roaring success of <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, the lead actor of the movie ‘Rooh Baba’ aka Kartik Aaryan was seen gracing the special screening organised for the NGO kids on Children’s Day, spreading joy and positivity for his young audiences. </p><p>Dressed in casual attire, Kartik was spotted enjoying the movie with hundreds of his young fans. Post the screening Kartik also interacted with these fans and posed for pictures, adding a personal touch to Children's Day celebrations. </p><p>Later, Kartik took to social media and shared an adorable video grooving on the popular <em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em> title track and performing the signature dance step from the song with his fans.</p>.<p><em>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</em>, the third film in the horror comedy franchise, has emerged as one of the blockbusters of 2024 and has crossed over Rs. 200 crores in just 10 days of its release. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Triptii Dimri in crucial roles and has surpassed over Rs. 330 crores at the global box office.</p>