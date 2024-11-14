Home
Children’s Day Treat: Kartik Aaryan hosts ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ screening for young fans from NGOs

Dressed in casual attire, Kartik was spotted enjoying the movie with hundreds of his young fans on Children's day.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 17:39 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 17:39 IST
Entertainment NewsBhool BhulaiyaaKartik AaryanTrending Now

