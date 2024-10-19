Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shraddha Kapoor decodes success of 'Stree 2', says her best is yet to come

The Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy, a sequel to the 2019 film Stree, has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the domestic box office, with a collection of over Rs 600 crore.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 11:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 11:43 IST
Entertainment NewsbollywoodShraddha Kapoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us